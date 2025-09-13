Previous
13th September 2025 by emmadurnford
13th September 2025

Today was mainly gearing up for our meeting tomorrow. I spotted this old American car parked up in the High Street.

In the afternoon I knocked up a Victoria sponge cake for our meeting tomorrow.
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
