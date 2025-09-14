14th September 2025

It was a very long day today. Colin headed off to Karen’s for lunch.



I caught the bus over to East Twickenham to Wendy’s house where four of us had the task of planning the entire of the exhibition hanging arrangements. Wendy had made lunch and I brought the cake I had knocked up yesterday. We started around 11.00am and basically did not finish until 5.45pm! It was hard work and there were a couple of minor arguments - nit with myself of Wendy.



I felt shattered at the end of the day and when I got home I’ll admit to falling asleep for an hour.

