15th September 2025

After the disaster of Thursday and ‘printer-gate’ this morning we went ahead and ordered a new Epson tank printer. It is more expensive than I had planned but I think that in the long run it should save this additional money when we come to top the ink up as it will be considerably cheaper.



In the afternoon it was over to Esher. We had tickets to the viewing of the last ever Downton Abbey film and they did not cost us anything as we managed ti use money left on Colin’s voucher I gave him last year for tickets to Gladiator 2 and due to a hiccup with the Everyman booking system, their customer service department sorted it online and then covered the cost as a good will gesture. Colin bought the popcorn with the money saved!



It was a good film in the comfy seats although to be honest it was more like a television episode. It was a somewhat sad ending but everything was tied up nicely. We enjoyed a very nice pizza afterwards at Pizza Express and managed to get more money off with th app that I forgot I had!

