Previous
Next
17th September 2025 by emmadurnford
232 / 365

17th September 2025

Most of the day was spent setting up the printer again and then the rest of the day printing! I almost forgot to take a photo until I went to bed.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact