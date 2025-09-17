Sign up
232 / 365
17th September 2025
Most of the day was spent setting up the printer again and then the rest of the day printing! I almost forgot to take a photo until I went to bed.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th September 2025 11:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
street
,
shadow
,
view
,
blind
,
suburban
,
venetian
,
teddington
