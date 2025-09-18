Previous
18th September 2025 by emmadurnford
18th September 2025

There are a few issues with our printer. I followed the phone guidance and deinstalled and reinstalled the software… and it still hasn’t got the same functionality as the old one which is rather disappointing.

It was a relief to go out to photo club in the evening and this time I remembered the exhibition rota and posters. It was members evening and one of our members have a really interesting talk about his photography of both the British and US election and he bought his special protective device of a ‘MAGA’ hat which made my photo of the day! Simon is also giving a talk at the exhibition so I think I may sign up for it.
Emma Durnford

