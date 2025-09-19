19th September 2025

It is Friday so it is ‘trot in the park’ day. I decided to attempt three miles again and beat my time on Monday by precisely one second! Considering at the beginning of August I had not jogged for around four years I am not doing too badly even though it felt painful and all my joints hurt! Unusually the weather suddenly warmed up to over 25 degrees which was a bit of a surprise.



After a brief recovery time and breakfast it was over to the Landmark centre for two things. Firstly I was delivering the Christmas cards and secondly I was apologising for a members rather crass visit to try and sort out the media side of our exhibition without mentioning it to the team - myself and three others.



The afternoon was totally paperwork based.

