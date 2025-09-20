Previous
20th September 2025 by emmadurnford
235 / 365

20th September 2025

The temperature is dropping again although it was still warm and it was really windy. I had a break from all the exhibition stuff as some time ago our neighbours had invited us and others over for drinks and nibbles at three house. They are finally back after a year spent in New York for Niall’s job.

We took sunflowers - my choice - along with some rose Prosecco. It was a lovely afternoon and we met a lot of family friends and surprisingly fee neighbours so they may have been on holiday. I stuck to soft drinks but did try some of the very good canapés and Colin brought home a slice of cake as well!

The weather was intermittent with light showers and surprisingly suddenly very windy which I tried to capture here.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Emma Durnford

