21st September 2025

I had a bit of a lie in as I haven’t been sleeping too well recently, mainly because I have so much to think about for the exhibition. I had a leisurely morning before starting the massive task of printing all the shop documents and narratives for every single panel at the exhibition.



I started just before lunch and finished around 6.30pm! I just have a few more tasks to complete and a lot of chasing and communicating before the event.



I felt quite drained by the end and was determined to try and get some footsteps in. I walked down to Teddington Lock and then back up the High Street (partly to post the unused HP ink cartridges to be recycled).



I feel I have got the majority of work completed now, luckily only because the architect still hasn’t arranged any shoots. He now has just one day left to do so during the exhibition. Much as I want the work, I’d much prefer to get into it on my return from Greece.

