24th September 2025

This morning I drove over to Steph’s house for some high maintenance hair styling. As I have our exhibition private view on Friday evening and we are off on our cruise in a couple of weeks, I was going for a full head of highlights… or rather with my grey hair, ‘low lights’! It took me rather longer than expected as in nearly three hours and it was a very quick turnaround when I got home as Colin needed a lift to his dentist but luckily he had not me a sandwich which I took Wirth a bottle of water rand a banana!



I got some fresh air in Marble Hill without buying a car parking ticket and spotted the first sign of autumnal tints.

