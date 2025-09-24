Previous
Next
24th September 2025 by emmadurnford
239 / 365

24th September 2025

This morning I drove over to Steph’s house for some high maintenance hair styling. As I have our exhibition private view on Friday evening and we are off on our cruise in a couple of weeks, I was going for a full head of highlights… or rather with my grey hair, ‘low lights’! It took me rather longer than expected as in nearly three hours and it was a very quick turnaround when I got home as Colin needed a lift to his dentist but luckily he had not me a sandwich which I took Wirth a bottle of water rand a banana!

I got some fresh air in Marble Hill without buying a car parking ticket and spotted the first sign of autumnal tints.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact