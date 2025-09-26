Previous
26th September 2025 by emmadurnford
26th September 2025

The day has arrived. I was up early, partly because I needed to be and partly because I had been awake for an hour before.

I drove with Colin to the Landmark as there was a lot to take with me. Seamus was already there also unpacking his car. Basically for the next seven hours I worked like a Trojan, I only got to go to the newly refurbished toilets once in all that time! With a few more bits of paperwork to do a home, I left at 4.00pm and had a very brief break and then a rapid change before heading back to open the private view!

It was excellent. I think the show looks probably the best it has in recent years with the most number of members panels. Munira our local MP - popped in and had chat with me along with a number of big names and cubic members. Yet again I didn’t win anything in the raffle and there were two boxers of chocolates left over. Seamus’s speech was not brilliant but I couldn’t really moan as I had refused the job of doing it!

It was a great being but I was literally shattered by the end of it. Fingers crossed that we get lots of visitors now.
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
