27th September 2025 by emmadurnford
27th September 2025

Back to the exhibition this morning although it was a lot calmer than this same time yesterday. I had to sort it the shop but it is looking much better and there were quite a few sales as well. This was my favourite visitor today…

In the afternoon Karen came over and we all headed back to the exhibition which was good as we could count anther two visitors and I got a chance to vote on the Club panels.

Later on Colin treated us to a Chinese talk away - I need to get back into healthy eating mode although to be honest it is only a couple of days of bad eating but it makes me feel bad now.
