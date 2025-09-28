28th September 2025

At last, a bit of a lie in although I woke at 6.00am and couldn’t get back to sleep properly. Needless to say I was working on some documents for the show to do with the finances.



I made a bit of a mistake in popping in to see how the exhibition was going and then discovered that one volunteer could not take it to the show so I decided I’d better help out. I nipped back of lunch and then came back again to look after the shop. Everything seems to be going well. Unfortunately the weather turned to drizzle and a lot colder but the visitor numbers were still good by the end of the day.

