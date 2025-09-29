Previous
29th September 2025 by emmadurnford
244 / 365

29th September 2025

Back at the exhibition this morning as I was on shop duty again. The exhibition is looking good although Monday’s are always a bit quieter. Once off duty it eww back of round before heading out for the first of the weeks Christmas card deliveries to the Hive In Twickenham. Then it was back on the bus to Richmond to count cards so that I could do another count there and later, a count in Teddington. The good news is that I need to make up nearly two hundred general cards the bad news it that I am not sure how to first that in between my many other tasks this week!

My final task of the day was a Zoom Committee meeting which went on for a bit.
Emma Durnford

