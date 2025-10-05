5th October 2025

The last day of the exhibition (and recharge of the security cameras batteries!).



It was a relief to get to this day although a bit sad to know that the exhibition is finally at an end as it really as been the best one for years and we are going out on a definite high.



I headed to the Landmark for 2.30pm as I was running one of the new members event with Andy. We were surprised that there were nearly twenty people there and by the end of the day we had signed another three members who paid as well.



4.00pm approached and it was down to me to officially close the exhibition and announce that it could be taken down. I didn’t need the microphone. I had to rush to take down my panel and another members who I had promised to help and then it was over to the shop to officially close with a count of all members goods. This was chaotic last year and possibly worse this year. I literally was working flat out and my calculator was smoking!



I finally finished and was the very last person to leave the building apart from the volunteer on the front desk. The boards were empty, the tables cleared... like nothing had ever take place.



Time to stand down now with the rest of the team.

