7th October 2025

I am finally feeling a bit more relaxed after all the stress of the last few weeks.



First task of the day was to receive our seats for our flight before checking in for boarding passes tomorrow, Rather surprisingly we did not have any seat allocated and it is obviously a busy flight. I managed to find a window and aisle seat so hopefully whoever is in the middle will want to swap.



Afterwards I headed to a shop called ‘House Cats’ in Teddington which has been in the High Street for a year or so for a pedicure. My usual place has got so expensive that I can’t possibly justify paying what they are asking. I was in there for nearly and house and Alona was excellent and my feet now don’t look like my feet! I went for a aqua blue colour, I couldn’t decide between two colours but Alona helped me go for the most popular colour this summer so I will be on trend!

