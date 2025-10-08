8th October 2025

First task of the day was checking in at 11.00am - boarding passes printed.



Last bits of packing and I decided to pop over to Squires on the bus to get some more snacks for Domino before his brief holiday with Amy in Hampton Hill. I stocked up on two different sorts and another strange looking snack in the shape of a flower pot.



Colin reserved our parking space with the replying boxes on the pretext of waiting for a delivery - well technically me on my return from Hampton Hill! Amy was very pleased to see Domino when he arrived and amazingly he was out in his sand bath for her arrival.



We had a quick chat and I helped get his house up to her flat. Then it was back home to the reserved parking space!!



Colin treated us to dinner out at our favourite Bar Estilo with a few taps dishes so we avoided having to do the washing up - we have nt been for a while and it is still as good. This is the new glass lights they have installed since our last visit.



I am hopeless at going to bed early so I stayed up for another hour after Colin had gone to bed!

