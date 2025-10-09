9th October 2025

The day arrives - which wasn’t straight forward after the worries of the threat of the French ATC strike last week.



Although I had set my alarm for 6.20am, I had been awake for a couple of hours so ended up getting up early. We’d decided on no breakfast and just a cup of tea. The taxi arrived on time and the biggest challenge was getting the luggage outside without tripping over Whisky who was trying again to get inside the house.



Check in was easy, security quick and breakfast food in our usual Terminal 5 venue of Giraffe. Their Eggs Benedict is excellent. We picked up some lunch from Prêt and made our was to the boarding gates in good time. Colin deployed his walking stick as he was worried about the walk to the plane and we were able to get on first with a few others. We were pleasantly surprised that this flight was one of the best with British Airways for a number of years! Great views of Bushy Park, Kingston and then France, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro and finally Greece. We actually landed half an hour early and after a little wait our driver arrived to pick us up.



Our journey went a little downhill at this point as we got stuck in the rush hour traffic and a journey that should have taken forty minutes or so took well over an hour. On top of this the taxi driver didn’t want to drive the narrow street up to our hotel so we had to manage our three bits of luggage all the way up the dodgy pavements.



We checked in and were allocated room 501 with an impressive view of the Acropolis. We were flagging but made it out to dinner just around the corner to a place with the rather dubious name of ‘Smile’ but which was actually rather good - Greek food but rather more up market.



6,483 footsteps.

