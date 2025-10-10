10th October 2025

The bed was very comfortable but unfortunately we were woken before 6.00am with the scraping of chairs and movement abc e as we are underneath the breakfast area! However, I was less annoyed when we went up to have breakfast later on as the view of the Acropolis was amazing and the choice of breakfast items delicious.



Our first mission of the day was to visit the Acropolis museum which I had bought tickets for in advance as we hate queuing! There was a queue and we did have to join it but with some clever moves, we joined close to the entrance. The museum was really impressive with many items thousands of year old and most not in cases to it was possible to get close to a lot of them. My favourite was a little carved bear although he had his face missing. We did splash out on a fruit juice at the museum cafe on the roof for even closer views of the Pantheon and Acropolis.



The weather is lovely warm, sunny but nit scorching so we walked over to our favourite restaurant from our last trio through crowds of people - October is obviously still a month in the holiday season! I tried to keep my lunch small with a salad and a beer before we walked back to our hotel for an afternoon siesta, pausing to buy some stamps for cards I have not bought yet but hope to from one of the islands!



The sun went down and we headed back to our lunch place but this time for dinner - just as good although the owner gave us each a complimentary ouzo drink which I don’t drink so it was over to Colin to try and manage most of it and then I poured mine into my water and Colin put the rest on some miniature olive trees behind us! We skipped dessert or rather they forgot to bring it - this was remedied with a shared pistachio ice cream on our way home.



11,827 footsteps.

