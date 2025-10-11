11th October 2025

Big day today and a bit more sleep as there wasn’t any early morning noise from the cafe today! We enjoyed another great breakfast, this time outside with the full Pantheon/Acropolis experience! We had a taxi booked for 11.00am to take us to the port and there was just time for me to nip out and find a fridge magnet for our collection. I am aiming to get one from each island location! Mission accomplished and the taxi arrived bang on time with a much more talkative driver who actually took us straight to Dock A at the port of Piraeus ready for the start of our cruise. We had to queue for a bit but once we had checked in our luggage… I accidentally left it all behind and had to be called back to collect - it was onto the literally red carpet treatment as we had a fast tracked check-in because we had booked into one of the few Grand Dream Suites.



Our suite - 10019 is amazing, very good size with a large balcony ad even our own little olive tree in a pot. The bed is massive. Whilst everyone else was boarding we were able to enjoy lunch in the Smoked Olive restaurant which was very nice although I tried to keep check on the amount I was eating! After lunch there was a life boat muster which was rather chaotic and we were stuck outside in the heat wearing our life jackets for about half an hour.



We left the port bang on time at 5.00pm and it was calm sailing at first although by the time we went to bed it was a little more rocky but I was already taking the sea-sickness tablets so no ill effects. After dinner (with complimentary wine) we went to our first evening show - Abba. It was excellent, really professional and with some great numbers.



We finally went to bed to discover the bed had been turned down with biscuits on our pillows and a plate of petit fours waiting for us - could get used to this treatment.



4,964 footsteps

