12th October 2025

We were up good time this morning and went onto our balcony to see the beautiful sunrise. Our first breakfast was in the Smoked Olive restaurant but to be honest we were not that impressed with the menu so we may well try the Thalassa restaurant tomorrow morning with their self service buffet. Colin’s request for muesli produced a mix of coco pops and rice crispies - not good!



We arrived for our first stop of the cruise in the second largest city in Greece - Thessaloniki at 11.00am. We docked so no need for the tenders today. After a number of wrong turns in the ship and a brief unscheduled visit to the staff side of the ship on the third deck, we eventually found our way out of the ship. We did not have a tour organised but by chance we came across an tour bus about to depart on a circular tour of the city. We decided this would be a great way to get a feel for the place and saved having to walk in!



It was a good idea and took us up to the city walls where we would never have been able to walk. We stayed on the bus and after an hour or so we arrived back to the ship so hopped off for lunch on board and then we were back out again and onto the tour bus with our day tickets. This time we did get off in the city by the White Tower. I happened to spot an art installation of umbrellas a little further along so we walked to these for a few photographs. To be honest the city did not have a lot to hold out interest and as my main aim was the White Tower, we decided to make out way back to the ship.



We actually walked all the way back which ensured our footsteps made the target. Once onboard we had some time to explore the rest of ship before we returned to our Grand Dream Suite where we discovered a plate of nearly sliced fruit. The theme for this evening’s dinner was dress ‘elegant’ and after dinner we got to meet the Captain and were photographed with him. I was wearing my new tunic top and white leggings. Afterwards it was another great cabaret show - the performers really are very professional.



11,932 footsteps

