13th October 2025

Today we were bound for Ephesus but were not scheduled to arrive until the early afternoon. This morning it was a somewhat busy breakfast in the Thalassa restaurant but it had a much better choice with a self service buffet.



We docked at 13.00 but we decided to have lunch first before leaving the ship to try and find the guide and driver from Bulut Brothers Travel that I had booked many months ago at 2.30pm. We had been sent a video of where to meet them which was surpassingly accurate and we found it easily. Needless to day the port was very busy and we had to pass through a small touristy market where everyone was typically trying to sell us anything and everything although we managed to resist!!

We met our guide Berkay Çakir who lead us to the main road where we met our driver Mr Ali along with his posh van - it was black inside with a lot of light action with stars in ceiling and light changing accents on the doors and footwells - much like our Skoda.



Berkay got us straight into the site of Ephesus, to my glee straight past the rather long queue for the tickets! It was as impressive as the time I let saw it well over thirty years ago although I’m not sure Coin was actually that impressed which was a shame. It was equally as crowded as last time and unfortunately the light was not right on the impressive library so not quite the impact of last time. We spent most of the afternoon there so I have no idea how people can also fit in a visit to a carpet or leather shop.



Mr Ali took us on an interesting route on the way back to the shop so we got good views of the town and surrounding countryside. We arrived back in good time and I was able to buy the first of what I hope will become a fridge magnet journey around Turkey and the Cyclades… Colin is not impressed!



9,570 footsteps

