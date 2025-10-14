14th October 2025

Tuesday - it must be Crete!



Today we did not have any tours organised and as we have been to Crete before we decided to take it slowly and make our own way into the capital Heraklion. We had docked so no tenders involved which was good.



It was quite warm but only twenty minutes or so to the Venetian fortress and port. Unfortunately the museum was not open but I did walk to the end to have a look around. I thought I had visited Heraklion before when we visited Crete back in 2000 but I could not remember anything about the time and nothing seemed familiar.



We walked up through the town and stopped for an ice cream which was very nice. We explored some more and got away from the main busy centre. A little later we found our way back to a restaurant we had spotted earlier in the day and stopped for lunch - Kafeneio O Tempelis. It was a really good meal (and nice not to be constantly told that anything we were eating would be charged extra with 18% tax!). The food was very good and just as we had decided we were too full for any dessert and asked for the bill, we were presented with a complimentary dessert along with a bottle of very strong spirit!



We walked slowly back to the ship , stopping only to buy my obligatory fridge magnet (I am collecting one from each port stop although I missed out on Thessaloniki). When we were almost back to the ship I spotted a yellow carpenter bee (my first one) and a hooded crow. We had a bit of time to relax before dinner - we still managed to fit it in despite lunch. It was the first time that we had to wait for a table - not sure why. However it did give me an opportunity to order a cocktail whilst waiting for a table.



11,193 footsteps

