15th October 2025

Today was the second of the two trips I had organised in advance of our cruise on Santorini, I was really looking forward to this trip. We moored early but we had to get tenders across to the capital town of Fira by ten. We had been worried about how busy this would be and how long it would take to queue for the cable car. I was really surprised that it took less than twenty minutes from arriving on the tender to arriving at the top of the cable car. Fira was very busy as expected but it was easy to find quieter spots just by walking for a few minutes. We found the infamous blue domed church and it was one of the busiest days for photography!



We wandered around Fira and had a very nice lunch at Simos Taverna which we discovered by chance. Billy - our guide of the day messaged me and we made our way to meet him. He was ready and waiting with his posh BMW SUV. We were so glad we had booked Billy for our tour as he was able to answer all of our many questions about the island and Greek life in general. It was rather funny to discover that 33 year old Billy is in fact from Albania but has settled on Santorini with his wife and three year old daughter. He is a really nice guy and incredibly knowledgable.



He had an outline of trip and then we explained what we were more interested in seeing and what we were not. It was a full on 5-hours. One of my favourite stops was to a town called Magalochori, traffic free and really quite beautiful with yet more friendly cats wandering around. We saw the red sand beach, saw grape vines growing in little more than volcanic lava with baskets around them to capture any moisture available.



Our last stop was the infamous Oia which all visitors head for later in the afternoon for views of the sun as it sets. It was very busy but somehow Billy knew all the little paths through the town, racing towards the ruined castle for the sunset. Unfortunately as the sun lowered in the sky, a band of cloud literally on the horizon obscured the actual sunset. However the light was beautiful, soft peachy pink and it lit the buildings.



I really enjoyed Santorini and it lived up to my hopes although I think it would be easy to spend few days there to get a real feel for the place. We had to rush back as the tenders to the ship were only every hour in the evening and it was Greek night which we had prepared for! It was sad to say goodbye to Billy and in the rush we forgot to take a photo of him with Gulliver for his daughter as promised. We just made the 8.00pm tender and it was a rough transfer back to the ship. We just had a few minutes to change for dinner but I think we both looked good - especially Colin’s Greek tie!



What a great day.



14,577 footsteps

