16th October 2025

Thursday and it must be Mykonos. As we had a tour yesterday, we kept today free to explore at our own pace. We had actually docked by the time we woke up.



We had considered exploring the little island of Delos on a boat trip before we joined the cruise but after the long day yesterday, we decided against it. We decided against taking the shuttle coach laid on by the ship and instead tool the water taxi for just a few euros into the town of Mykonos.



It was a very picturesque town, classically Greeks with paved streets and all white houses. The main site of the town is the original windmills with thatched roofs. Everyone else seemed to be visiting these as well. Although the town was very busy, it was not too difficult to start to escape the crowds by heading away from the harbour to the Venetian Quarter.



It wasn’t a big town so after exploring the cemetery (often a place we head for along with a market if there is one), we decided to walk back to the ship for a rest before our dinner date. We could have caught the water taxi or have taken the coach back but actually we started walking and kept walking all the way back which was quite a distance but really nice to walk.



Once back on board there were more canapés to eat and then a chance for a rest, me relaxing on the sun bed on our balcony.



A little later we dressed in our best outfits and I wore a dress for the first time in years! It is exactly one month until Colin’s 80th birthday and we had treated ourself to a booking at one of the speciality restaurant on the ship - Grill Seekers. All seemed to start well with drinks and a nice started but as usual went downhill. When the steaks arrived. Mine was ‘ok’ - not a great review but Colin’s was cold to start and then the new streak was full of gristle. It is so disappointing and frustrating and as usual I felt really bad even though it was not my steak! The staff did their best to rectify the situation and ended the meal singing happy birthday for a long time!



Cocktails afterwards helped raise the spirits literally.



11,510 Footsteps

