17th October 2025

We woke up today as we were approaching the island of Milos - our last day and last stop on our cruise around the Cyclades. It was an early start as this was the day of our one and only trip booked via the cruise company itself. We were off the ship and tendered to the little port by 9.00am to discover that there were in fact only six other people besides ourselves booked for the 4x4 trip of the geological features of the island!



We crammed into a car with two elderly American sisters who were rather annoying at first but actually improved as we got to know them and discovered that they were from Chicago which we have visited so we could talk about it. The tour was very surprising - we discovered that Milos is actually volcanic and we were able to put our hands into a hole in the rocks and feel the heat - not sure if this is a health and safely approved procedure!



We visited a simply massive open cast mine terraced in such a way that it looked like like the contour lines on an Ordnance Survey map. The mineral being mined was ‘Bentonite’. I’ll admit to having never heard of this before but I can see with the guides explanation how this is very valuable to the Islanders and how it means they do not have to rely on tourism for an income. We could also see the devastation it was reeking on the islands landscape but it is difficult to stay that when it brings such an income to everyone. Next it was onto the mining museum which was more interesting than it sounds and actually, for a small museum on a small island, incredibly well laid out with signage in English as well as Greek. Tough luck if you don’t speak or read English or Greek though!



After the mining we headed to the infamous rounded white rocks of Sarakaniko which were fascinating if not a bit touristy. The water looked a bit murky where people were swimming but it was interesting to see the old carved pirates cave and I discovered that I had my head torch in my rucksack so we got a good view.



Our tour was over and we are driven back to the port. The guide pointed me in the direction of hope that may sell obsidian earrings (I was on a quest that sadly turned out to be fruitless) and also a very good restaurant on the seafront for lunch. The lunch was far more of a success than the shopping and I couldn’t believe that this time tomorrow we will be at Athens airport.



Colin headed on the tender to the ship a little before me and I spent a bit more time wi the he camera exploring the town before heading back myself (after having befriended a really sweet kitten that I was sorry to leave). When I got back to the ship, we spent an hour or so packing before our being meal as we had to put our suitcases outside our room by midnight. Everything is coming to an end and it is very sad.



Our last meal in the Smoked Olive restaurant - very good, last show in the theatre with last cocktail - very good. Last sweet left on our pillow. All very sad.



9,720 footsteps

