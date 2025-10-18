18th October 2025

Our final early alarm - this time at 6.00am for our departure from firstly our suite at 7.00am and after our final buffet breakfast the ship we had to leave.



From being looked after and every need addressed, we rather unceremoniously left the ship and went to find our luggage which was at least easily marked up. I had booked Welcome Pick-Ups again and the driver arrived and was one of the best we have had this trip and it was not that long a journey to the airport. The downside of this was that because of my caution in booking got flight and not having enough time to get to the airport, we did in fact have well over five hours to kill but were not actually able to check-in until just over two hours before the flight. Colin solved this by persuading staff to let both him and myself into the assisted passengers lounge so it was considerably more comfortable to spend a couple of hours in there until I discovered the queue had disappeared at the check-in desk so we left and made our way speedily through. We had a snack lunch and a little bit of shopping before boarding pretty much first on the flight. We took off early - unheard of - and had an uneventful flight, approaching an unusual route over Windsor Castle making for some great views.



Chris arrived to collect us in the style of Welcome Pick-ups and I produced not a three course meal with drinks and entertainment but beans on toast and a mug of tea for our dinner. The cruise is now behind us, I cannot believe since starting to plan back in March 2024, booking in July 2024 that it is now all over.



7,773 footsteps - total since we arrive in Athens 99,549!

