263 / 365
22nd October 2025
Colin had his Covid jab this morning which reminded me to book my flu jab at lunchtime today. I continued sorting paperwork and wrote all there reviews for our recent adventures away.
I also ordered a new state of the art shredder from John Lewis!
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Emma Durnford
@emmadurnford
