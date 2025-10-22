Previous
22nd October 2025 by emmadurnford
263 / 365

22nd October 2025

Colin had his Covid jab this morning which reminded me to book my flu jab at lunchtime today. I continued sorting paperwork and wrote all there reviews for our recent adventures away.

I also ordered a new state of the art shredder from John Lewis!
Emma Durnford

