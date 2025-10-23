23rd October 2025

Hooray, a task that I have been putting off for months or rather, haven’t actually had time for - backing up over 600 documents that won’t upload to iCloud on my iMac actually took far less time tan expected and I’ve now virtually finished.



I had thought about skipping my first photo club lecture thus evening as still recovering from tiredness from ur cruise but luckily I checked the road and discovered that I had put my name down to lock up so I had to go. In the event I was so glad that I had as the lecture was excellent by a former Editor of the Press Association (PA) - his images were fascinating of some of the most famous events over the decades and he was a great speaker as well. It was nice to meet up with friends again as well.

