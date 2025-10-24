24th October 2025

Up early on a sunny morning but the first time it has been really chilly. I had planned a trot in the park as I had a scheduled blood pressure appointment at 9.40am at the doctors and wanted it done after I had been running. This was a good move as the final - best of three - reading was 118/83!



On my way back from he doctors I had a call from the hospital rescheduling my follow up phone appointment from the consultant rheumatologist to this lunch time. She was very nice but at the moment there is little more to do other than what I am doing - trying to lose weight and increase exercise.



