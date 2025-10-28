Previous
Next
28th October 2025 by emmadurnford
271 / 365

28th October 2025

Back to Steph’s this morning for the penultimate trim of 2025.

In the afternoon I was catching up with paperwork still whilst Colin washed the car - it’s sparkling one.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact