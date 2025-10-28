Sign up
28th October 2025
Back to Steph’s this morning for the penultimate trim of 2025.
In the afternoon I was catching up with paperwork still whilst Colin washed the car - it’s sparkling one.
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4657
photos
23
followers
14
following
75% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th October 2025 1:53pm
Tags
car
,
washing
,
water
,
man
,
suburban
