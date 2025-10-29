29th October 2025

A great evening today - we had tickets to not our first, not our second but our third outing to see Northern Soul and this time it was over in Woking. I had not realised how big Woking is and how large the shopping centre is but this time we managed to find a car park that was open for 24 hours (last time we visited many eras ago, I had to literally break into the car park to access the car as it closed hours earlier.



Taking account of the traffic, we set off early with the advantage that we could have dinner first in an excellent Turkish Mediterranean Bistro.



We took our seats a little early and they had a great view - front row of the dress circle with plenty leg room. It is a really big theatre. The show was superb as ever with all four singers taking turns in the spotlight. There was a slightly different set so that was good. By the end we were all up dancing and everyone walked out looking happy - I even managed to buy a couple of Northern Soul fridge magnets for Colin’s birthday!!

