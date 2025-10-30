30th October 2025

It’s the 80th Remembrance Day on the 11th of November and the Tower of London has had a display of ceramic poppies since May. We kept meaning to visit but never got around to it. Now there is less than two weeks left but we will be away for quite a bit of that so we decided a few days ago that today would be the day as the weather forecast looked good, even though it is actually half term so not the usual time we’d choose to visit.



Waterloo was packed with people as there was a concerted effort to sell poppies which reminded me that I had forgotten to put on any of my brooches. There were so many people in uniform so I bought my annual little brooch along with a larger paper poppy that needless to say, fell apart in less than a few hours leaving just a rather sad paper leaf on my pocket!



I also had a chance to use my Boundless enhanced membership to get us in free, saving a total of nearly £65 - result. We started with a coffee before making our way into the Tower, through a different entrance to usual as there are renovations going on. I am so glad that we made the effort. The poppies, although less than back in 2014, we carefully arranged as if they were cascading out of the White Tower. We also got to see the ravens up close, by sheer chance when nobody else was around and could talk to to one of the volunteers who introduced us to Jubilee and Edgar!



We walked the walls of the Tower but didn’t want to join the massive snaking queue to see the Crown jewels although we’ll be back at a quieter time to see them. The advantage of being able to get in for free is that we can dip in and out and don’t have to spend hours in one place.



We left the Tower and walked to Prêt for lunch and then caught the bus over London Bridge towards Borough Market. We wanted some more Parmesan and had earmarked a stall at the Market some time ago. It was closed when we first arrived but after some wandering, it had re-opened on our return and we were able to try and buy a large wedge - it was delicious. Mission accomplished we headed home on the tube and train before rush hour.



A brief respite, cup of tea and sit down before having an early dinner and heading out to my photo club. I ended up both opening up the hall and staying to lock it up as the volunteer had not turned up so it was a long evening in the end and I was pretty tired after walking in London earlier in the day. Even so I managed to stay up until 1.00am to finish off the Grand Prix book I am working on for Colin (and Karen) - I sent the first draft through and await feedback.

