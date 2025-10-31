31st October 2025

Despite feeling tired after yesterdays trip up town, I’m determined not to get out of the habit of heading to Bushy Park at least a couple of times a week. I headed out… in the drizzle and despite not feeling 100%, I managed a time of literally just a few seconds more than my best time for my usual 2.41 mile circuit.



Afterwards I caught up with Karen who was having difficulty downloading the book. After so aborted attempts I had the brainwave of created separate screen grab JPEGs of each page which seemed to work well.



It’s Halloween today but it is also intermittent rain so fingers crossed that, together with Colin’s enforced lights out regime will prevent any trick or treaters coming to the door!!