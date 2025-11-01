Previous
1st November 2025 by emmadurnford
277 / 365

1st November 2025

The rain storm was so heavy last night that I discovered the kitchen had flooded where the water came under the door!

Despite the weather of yesterday, it was sunny this morning and I spotted that our honeysuckle is in full bloom again - strange.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact