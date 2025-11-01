Sign up
277 / 365
1st November 2025
The rain storm was so heavy last night that I discovered the kitchen had flooded where the water came under the door!
Despite the weather of yesterday, it was sunny this morning and I spotted that our honeysuckle is in full bloom again - strange.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4660
photos
23
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st November 2025 1:13pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
honeysuckle
