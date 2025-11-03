3rd November 2025

Monday so run day! I decided to try and different approach and so tried to and achieved a very slow jog for 2.41 miles (my usual circuit). No stops or slows to a walk so I was pleased with myself and knocked off over a minute of my best time. I suffered a bit later with aching knees and back.



A bit later in the morning I took Isabelle’s birthday parcel to the Post Office and then for pretty much most of the rest of the day I was making up Christmas cards for my stand at Orleans House at the end of the month. I had divided the flat cards into two piles for today and tomorrow but I managed to complete the lot in one day with a bad back!



Unfortunately I totally forgot to capture my good work so no photo today!

