Previous
Next
3rd November 2025 by emmadurnford
293 / 365

3rd November 2025

Monday so run day! I decided to try and different approach and so tried to and achieved a very slow jog for 2.41 miles (my usual circuit). No stops or slows to a walk so I was pleased with myself and knocked off over a minute of my best time. I suffered a bit later with aching knees and back.

A bit later in the morning I took Isabelle’s birthday parcel to the Post Office and then for pretty much most of the rest of the day I was making up Christmas cards for my stand at Orleans House at the end of the month. I had divided the flat cards into two piles for today and tomorrow but I managed to complete the lot in one day with a bad back!

Unfortunately I totally forgot to capture my good work so no photo today!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact