4th November 2025

I caught up with Hester today after a number of weeks and we were on the phone for nearly two hours and the funny thing is that because I always pace on the phone, I discovered that I had apparently walked the equivalent of 2.2 miles during that time.



Afterwards I put some clothes together for our trip down to Cornwall for Mum’s birthday. This is a weed that has taken up residence in the bottom of our orange tree pot (after a few months outside). Apparently (according to my iPhone ID) is a creeping Wood Sorrel.

