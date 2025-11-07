7th November 2025

Unfortunately it was raining for most of today but that didn’t sop Mum and myself braving a quick walk to get some fresh air.



Mum had booked us dinner at the local catering college - Senara. I’ve visited a few times before and this tine didi not let us down - it was an excellent meal. I started with an autumn vegetable salad with whipped feta cheese and parsnip crisps, then it was roast gurnard in a curry sauce with coconut rice and it would ave been rude not to finish up with a sticky toffee pudding. The food is cooked by students and the tables are served by students, all of whom wee very good. Ian is somewhat limited in what he can eat because of medical issues but inspire of this, the students came up with something inventive for each course based on the offered dishes but minus particular ingredients. A lovely meal, I had wanted to pay but Ian treated us all and Colin drove back so I enjoyed a couple of glasses of wine as well.



Last exciting event of the day - we got to see the legendary Mrs Hedgie as she woke up for an offering of cat food. She had a show down with a large rat but she saw him off. Bit of a dodgy photo but it was dark!

