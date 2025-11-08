8th November 2025

Happy 82nd birthday Mum.



In the morning Mum had time to open her cards but then headed off to a craft work shop she had booked. This was good as it gave me time to knock up a birthday cake for her. It was a bit of a mess this time as I could not use any butter icing as Ian cannot have any dairy but in the event it still tasted the same and I even had an ‘8’ and ‘2’ candles.



After Mum came home and had lunch, she opened presents and it appears that we all did very well with original presents beautifully wrapped.



As it was still sunny, we walked down to the Prom and amazingly saw a couple of bats - possibly Daubentons - which is very unusual for this late in the year.



Although Mum was effectively cooking her own main course for dinner, I made a deconstructed prawn cocktail for us all without smoked paprika for Ian. A good day and I’m glad we made the effort to come down and celebrate with Mum. We will be back in less than a month and a half as we are coming for Christmas for the first time since 2019 so first time in five years…

