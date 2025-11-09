9th November 2025

Unfortunately the day started with heavy rain. However, this gave me a chance to work on Mum’s spreadsheet for the Old Cornwall Society. She hates spreadsheets and was worried about this one but it took me less than half an hour to sort it out. The downside is the person she had forwarded it to was impressed and now she is worried they will ask her for another!!



The rain did subside a little so we nipped out to Lidls before another downpour which gave me a chance in the afternoon to research marmalade and order lots and lots of jars for Colin’s birthday - I just hope they arrive in time!



Later in the day the skies cleared a little so we decided to talk down to the prom and along to Penzance harbour to see if we could spot the starling murmurations. We could although not quite as impressive as at New Year. They swirled over the water round and round before eventually all shooting into a space under a building on the harbour. It was very impressive.

