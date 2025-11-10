Previous
10th November 2025 by emmadurnford
308 / 365

10th November 2025

Sadly it was time to return home today after our flying visit. The weather was variable with massive heavy downpours interspersed with fleeting sunshine.

I drove over half way back stopping at Cartgate Services again and unlike when we came down, I went for the large cooked breakfast!

Back home and we even managed to get a parking space right outside. The temperature seems to be dropping.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact