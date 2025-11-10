Sign up
Previous
308 / 365
10th November 2025
Sadly it was time to return home today after our flying visit. The weather was variable with massive heavy downpours interspersed with fleeting sunshine.
I drove over half way back stopping at Cartgate Services again and unlike when we came down, I went for the large cooked breakfast!
Back home and we even managed to get a parking space right outside. The temperature seems to be dropping.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4691
photos
23
followers
14
following
84% complete
2025 - 365 Project
iPhone 14 Pro
10th November 2025 2:56pm
Tags
road
,
weather
,
clouds
,
colours
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
wiltshire
