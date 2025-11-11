11th November 2025

It was a challenge to get up this morning after the long drive yesterday for a trot around Bushy Park however I managed it and actually only a minute longer than last time and that was with a slightly longer distance. It was damp but warm.



Once home I got ready quickly as I had to get over to Richmond to count cards and also nip to Kingston topic up a few things for Colin’s birthday before getting the bus back to Teddington for a card count at Waterstones.



In the evening we had booked Le Salon Privé in St Margarets for Colin’s birthday meal… well one of them!! We planned to get the train but ni the event the train was delayed, delayed further and eventually there was an announcement that it would only atop at Strawberry Hill and then would continue non-stop to Waterloo. We dashed for the bus and arrived nearly fifteen minuted late but I managed to phone ahead and it was not a problem.



Once we had chilled out we perused the menu and had an excellent meal with literally not a single complaint! It was a BYO day so we brought our favourite Camp Viejo Tempranillo. I started with poached pear with a roquefort cheese dressing, main course was confit duck and dessert was a salted caramel pot. All excellent which is a big change from normal. We caught the train back home with no problem!

