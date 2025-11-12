Previous
12th November 2025 by emmadurnford
12th November 2025

I have a lot of work to get on with but we were out again today. Ian had invited us to The Ivy near Leicester Square to see him pitching his new business in the first round of funding. It was a posh do with a lot of very rich people! Charley had organised a reserved table for myself and mostly Colin so at least we had a seat. The canapés were very good. I don’t pretend to understand everything and I couldn’t quite get the end of it but people did seem enthusiastic.

We arrived just before 1.00pm and did not leave until nearly 5.00pm. After that we went to a nearby bar and then into China Town for dinner which was very nice.
Emma Durnford

