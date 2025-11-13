13th November 2025

I am trying to get so much done in so little time.



Today I had to make up 185 greeting and Christmas cards for delivery tomorrow to Waterstones. I had hoped to be able to finish (or at least start) three lots of artwork that Bob has requested… again for the photo club. I’m getting a bit annoyed as I seem to the the only person in the club who can do this apart from John who is never asked! I didn’t get to start it so that will slip to tomorrow and Saturday.



I need to make a birthday card from Domino so I’ll sort that later tonight.



I headed out in the pouring rain to my photo club and it was worth the effort as it was a members night and Colette in particular was very good. No proper photo today so here’s my view in the living room before I head up to finish the card!!

