14th November 2025

Today was the day of the great storm - Storm Claudia. There had been a lot of Warnings and London and the South East were in an Amber warning. We were warned… basically it was mild and rained a lot!! Hester and Mum were getting battered in North Yorkshire and Cornwall… we got a bit wet! In the raging… rain I popped out and managed to buy two of the elusive M&S Yorkshire pud roast dinners as Colin’s chosen birthday meal. Next is was a card delivery to Teddington and then the bus over the Richmond for the second delivery.



In the afternoon I managed to pull together the artwork that Bob at my club has been going on about. Apparently in a club of nearly 90 members, I the only person who can pull together artwork, especially when busy.



We headed to the station… in the rain… as Ian had booked us all tickets to see a lecture by the author Damien Lewis at the Royal Geographic Society. For once the train and tubes were running well and we even had time for a coffee at South Kensington. The lecture was virtually full and was actually very interesting - all about Damien’s new book ‘SAS - the great train raid’. I was going to buy a signed book as a birthday present for Brian but Ian for some reason had bought a book with each ticket he bought so Colin got one, I got one and Colin also has a spare!!



Last thing was dinner at Harry’s at Victoria - a rather expensive (Colin paid!) - Italian. Good but not great and very bad balsamic vinegar!! We caught a train from Victoria to Clapham Junction and didn’t get home until 1.15am - dirty stop outs!!

