15th November 2025

It was ‘Mission Birthday’ today. I started by making Colin’s favourite lemon tart for tomorrow meal as it needs a day to chill. Next I popped out for a paper but walked really fast to the party shop to order two massive gold balloons in an 8 and a 0 to be collected later in the day. After much deliberation I decided I should be able to hide them in the garage.



Then it was some secret card making on behalf of Domino hamster and starting to pull things together for our trip to Palermo next week.



Last duty of the day was trimming up the dining room and sneaking in the balloons from the garage - the temperature is now dropping fast for a cold spell next week. All completed whilst Colin is snoring in bed and I’m hoping the banners stay up over night!!

