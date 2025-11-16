16th November 2025

Happy 80th Birthday Colin.



After many different celebrations throughout the year starting with the Grand Prix weekend in July, then the Cruise, then the Northern Soul Concert, then a meal at Le Salon Privé in St Margarets and then the book launch at the Royal Geographic Society. We still have the family meal on Monday and then a few days in Palermo this coming Wednesday!



Colin had a few presents to open (!) and also cards. We had croissants for breakfast before heading out on a walk through Bushy Park to Hampton Court. We walked over the bridge and enjoyed a rather good roast pork and apple baguette before heading back over the bridge for a wander around Hampton Court (free with my card!) And Cole even got presents with some vouchers for a free hot drink and cake to celebrate his birthday as well!



The temperature was dropping and I got really cold so after exploring the gardens we caught the bus back home but it took me a good few hours to thoroughly warm up.



Birthday meal this evening - deconstructed prawn cocktail, the massive M&S Yorkshire Turkey roast meals - one each with Dauphinoise potatoes followed by a slice of my speciality homemade lemon tart - we were stuffed!

