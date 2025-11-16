16th November 2025

After many different celebrations throughout the year starting with the Grand Prix weekend in July, then the Cruise, then the Northern Soul Concert, then a meal at Le Salon Privé in St Margarets and then the book launch at the Royal Geographic Society. We still have the family meal on Monday and then a few days in Palermo this coming Wednesday!
Colin had a few presents to open (!) and also cards. We had croissants for breakfast before heading out on a walk through Bushy Park to Hampton Court. We walked over the bridge and enjoyed a rather good roast pork and apple baguette before heading back over the bridge for a wander around Hampton Court (free with my card!) And Cole even got presents with some vouchers for a free hot drink and cake to celebrate his birthday as well!
The temperature was dropping and I got really cold so after exploring the gardens we caught the bus back home but it took me a good few hours to thoroughly warm up.
Birthday meal this evening - deconstructed prawn cocktail, the massive M&S Yorkshire Turkey roast meals - one each with Dauphinoise potatoes followed by a slice of my speciality homemade lemon tart - we were stuffed!