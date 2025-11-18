Previous
18th November 2025 by emmadurnford
320 / 365

18th November 2025

A more relaxing day although for some reason I am getting jittery - probably because ITA airways in Italy is rather an unknown entity. I finished all my packing and my case is under weight and I have worked out a way of getting my hand luggage to Unser the required 8kgs by removing my camera lenses and carrying them in my handbag if the case is weighed!

I emailed the Landmark for the third time to try and sort out dates for the exhibition in 20206 even though I have formally stood down from the organisation. It is incredibly annoying. I didn’t manage to go to bed any earlier and I can’t get to sleep that way so I am all ready for tomorrow now.
Emma Durnford

