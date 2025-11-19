19th November 2025

It was an early start this morning to be up and out for the taxi although we have had earlier. We deduced just togo for cups of tea and save breakfast for when we arrive at the airport. We arrived. Nice and early - too early technically to check in but we were able to do a bag drop so all was well. This was the first time that we have used a connecting flight for a city break as the only way to get to Palermo at this time of year is to fly with British Airways to Milan and then on ITA (the old Air Italia) from Milan to Palermo. I just hoped that I had allowed enough transfer time in Milan as we needed to collect our luggage and then recheck it in again.



We headed straight for our favourite Giraffe restaurant in Terminal 5 and were totally shocked to see heavy snow falling outside. I had not allowed for that and there was a worrying time for the next hour in case it had a knock on effect on the flight but actually we left almost bang on time which is actually unusual for Heathrow and had a spare seat for Gulliver. Even though the snow had gone, our plane was still de-iced by massive machines that we last saw in the Arctic Circle when leaving Tromso! We collected luggage and checked in for the next flight with plenty of time - enough time in fact to glance at the very posh shops and try on some sunglasses - no purchases at those prices - and then we enjoyed a rather good pizza. The next flight was slightly disorganised but we left on time and arrived in Palermo which was decidedly warmer than the snowy Heathrow we had left in the morning. Our driver was there - after a few ‘WhatsApps’ to collect us and take us to our apartment near the harbour in Palermo. This is the contrast between the UK as we flew over and Milan airport!



We arrived slightly earlier than expected and check in was easy although we have now travelled in the worlds slowest lift but at least it saved lugging the cases up the stairs. It is a good sized apartment and seems nice although strangely the two televisions are in the bedrooms and not the living area. We visited the supermarket which I had located literally about a five minute walk from the apartment. Wow. It is a very good one, a fair size and with some great counters of fresh fish and meat. We enjoyed a great spread… with beer on our first night in Palermo - exploring tomorrow!

