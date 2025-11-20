20th November 2025

Our first full day in Palermo - exciting! We were a little cautious initially having heard quite a few stories about the crime rates in Palermo. Our apartment seems to be located in a great position in that it is quiet at night, safe to walk out to the excellent nearby supermarket and is only ten minutes or so to the main sites of the city. We started off by walking through Vicciara market which was literally five minutes from our home of the break and which we knew in advance, specialises in the Sicilian speciality of barbecued tripe. Colin swore blind he would try some but unsurprisingly the curly product did not entice him after all! We walked on through various food markets which are so much better than in the UK, especially the Capo market which we walked through to get to the Teatro Massimo. This was featured in the third Godfather film when Michael Corleone’s daughter Mary was shot dead on the steps. I tried to recreate the scene with Gulliver brunt it may not have quite the same impact.



We were starting to flag just a little so we navigated to the oldest coffee shop in the city which was very good and it was just about warm enough to sit outside and enjoy our coffees accompanied by typical Sicilian cakes, more like creamy buns - very tasty. On th way back past an incredible outside bookshop, we stopped by a restaurant called Nonna Dora which we thought we could book for this evening. However, it is very popular and is fully booked until Sunday so we did manage to book a table and now know where we will be eating on our last night.



Last stop of the day was a wander around the nearby harbour. It is a working harbour with a lot of very posh yachts. The storm clouds were gathering but the light was amazing on the clouds.



After a sit down to recover from our massive walk around the city, I booked an Uber to take us to to Madreselva (an Argentinan steak restaurant) that I had booked some time before we had left. It was a steak restaurant and after the disappointment of the restaurant on the ship, we were hoping to have a better experience. We were given a nice table in the warm but it started a little frustratingly with the menu having to be downloaded using a QR code which Colin’s phone could not cope with. However, once we had overcome this hurdle we ordered what turned out to be a very good bottle of red and the steaks were excellent. Mine had a great flavour, was cooked perfectly blue and was a pretty hefty size as well. Colin’s was good which was a big relief. With good starters and desserts we ave finally managed to have a good steak.



I ordered an Uber to get us home and it turned out to be a Fiat 500 driven by a chain-smoking driver who was obviously auditioning for the Italian Grand Prix. The journey should take about fifteen minutes by car… it took us eight whilst we clung on desperately to the seatbelts. We did get back in one piece but there was not an additional tip!





13,017 footsteps.

