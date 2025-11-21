21st November 2025

We awoke to sunshine and headed for the nearby park that I had earmarked to visit before we left - Garibaldi park. It is only a few minutes walk from our apartment and was really impressive with huge Banyan trees with massive roots. Afterwards we walked through the Kalsa area hoping to find the earrings I am looking for to match my obsidian pendant - no luck this time. We walked to Bollinaro market, one of the most famous markets in the city and enjoyed a good lunch - the market was really full on and there was masses of offal and in particular intestines which are the speciality on the grill. All the vendors have particular calls but on this occasion they were calls that we were able to resist! We were able to walk the cities’ back streets and I got to photograph the classic hanging laundry shots.



We had hoped to visit the cathedral but for some reason it closed early so that was a non event so I hope we’ll manage a visit to the roof on another day. Before we came to Palermo I had read an article about a Capuchin crypt with preserved bodies… somewhat unusual and a bit gruesome. We had to get a bus as it was located on the edge of the city and that in itself was a challenge but with some nifty downloading of apps we managed it. The area was rather dodgy and we even got a warning from a man walking the street. In the event we had no problems but spent the entire of our time feeling paranoid whilst we walked to and from the crypt.



It was a totally strange experience and I did wonder why I suggested it although it was macabrely interesting. We caught the bus easily back with my new app and treated ourself to a coffee at a local cafe before heading home with brief stop at the supermarket for some dinner. One of the nicest things was some delicious apricot juice mixed with a €2.59 bottle of Prosecco which I had named an ‘Emma-lini’!!



11,616 footsteps.

